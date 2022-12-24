Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui says prospective new signing Matheus Cunha has the profile to be a complete forward" in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is expected to finalise a deal to join Wolves, as Lopetegui increases their firepower in the January transfer window.

“He is going to happen once all the market is open, he’s going to be our player," the former Sevilla manager said. "He’s a good player, I know him and I think he’s a good signing for us for the present and the future."

Cunha has scrapped for game time at current club Atletico Madrid this season and, as we investigated on Wednesday, his track record is not someone who scores regularly.

However, Lopetegui believes his talents are what Wolves need to fire them away from the bottom of the table.

"I think he’s a very complete forward," said Lopetegui. "He has good skills not only technically but physically, because this is England and in the Premier League you have to be a complete forward to survive.

"I think he has this profile, to play here for a lot of years. Of course, we are going to help him to develop his strength in the future.”