Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

We are into the final week of the transfer window and are at that point where clubs are deciding what moves to make.

Having rejected one Man City bid for Matheus Nunes, it is fair to say Wolves are anticipating another from the Premier League champions.

City have been told what it will take to get Nunes out of Molineux, so it will be interesting to see if they can hit the figure.

Wolves' Financial Fair Play issues are well known, so any deal would at least allow Gary O'Neil to bring in some fresh faces.

I mentioned about Matheus Nunes and Manchester City before.

Well, if that deal does end up going through, don't be surprised if Tommy Doyle makes the move in the opposite direction.

Wolves really like the City youngster, who spent last season on loan with Sheffield United and was part of the England Under-21 squad that won the European Championships in the summer.