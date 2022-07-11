Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to bring Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Mail), external

However, the Blues boss is preparing to match Napoli's £34m asking price for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 30. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun), external

But they could face competition from Juventus, who plan to fund the signing of Koulibaly with the £90m fee they hope to receive for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt - another player Chelsea have been linked with, along with Bayern Munich. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Bayern's 33-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Paris St-Germain, should his desired move to Barcelona fail to materialise. (Mail), external

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante. (Express), external

Finally, Chelsea want £7m from Barcelona for defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who has already agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants. (Evening Standard), external

