It would be unfair to expect too much too soon from summer signing Gianluca Scamacca, says West Ham boss David Moyes.

The Italian striker, a £30.5m signing from Sassuolo this summer, scored his first goal for the club in the 3-1 win over Danish club Viborg in Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying play-off tie.

The 23-year-old is still awaiting his first Premier League start, with West Ham hosting Brighton on Saturday.

"I think in time he will (have an impact)," said Moyes. "If we are going to judge him quickly, I don't think that is fair.

"We will be trying to bring him into the Premier League gradually and we will look to do that as we go along.

"He will get to know us better, we will get to know him. But we have seen enough from him to suggest he has a lot of things going for him and hopefully he will help us."

Moyes admitted the club were keen on adding another left-back to the squad, but would not be drawn on suggestions of a move for Chelsea's Emerson.

"I wouldn't talk about players at other clubs until they become my player," added the Scot.

"We would like somebody in that left-back area to help Cressy (Aaron Cresswell) and give us some more cover there - we have not had it, but I wouldn't talk about any individual players from any other clubs."