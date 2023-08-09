'We need to bring a few in' after another injury blow - MacLean

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean says they are looking at bringing in another goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a friendly earlier this week.

With Bulgarian summer signing Dimitar Mitov currently Saints only fit senior goalkeeper, they are set to dip in to the loan market to bring in reinforcements.

“We are actively looking now, we have got a few things on the go just now so we will see where we are in the next couple of days," MacLean said.

"We had a friendly on Monday and he (Ross Sinclair ) broke his arm. Not great for him, not great for the club. First and foremost our well wishes go to Ross , he had surgery on Tuesday morning, a nightmare for the kid.

"He has had a few bumps along the way already, he will come back from it, he will come back stronger , he is a positive boy so we will give him all the support we can and we will help him along the way. He will be missing for a long period.”

Sinclair joins an already lengthy St Johnstone injury list, with a host of key players, like Nicky Clark, Callum Booth and Chris Kane among those on the sidelines.

“We still need to bring a few in," MacLean said. "We have got to react to the situation with the injuries. It is all very well saying we have got to wait on these guys coming back but if they are not going to be back any time soon then we will need to react to things."