Brentford set for a 'feisty' West London derby

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is expecting a "feisty" derby against Fulham.

The Bees face their West London rivals at home on Monday night and have had a number of close battles in recent years, including the Championship play-off final loss in 2020.

"My experiences of playing Fulham have always been feisty and really good games," said Frank.

"The players, staff, and coaches know how important it is. What a moment in Fulham and our history to face each other in the top half of the best league in the world."

After losing in the 90th minute in their match at Craven Cottage in August, Frank is hoping that his side can "edge it" this time.

He added: "Hopefully, it will be the opposite result. The first meeting was a game with two good teams in it. It will be a very intense game. It’s two teams who want to press with intensity and work very hard."

Since that defeat earlier in the season, Frank's side have been in impressive form and are currently 11 games unbeaten in the league, but the Dane says he doesn't "speak about winning or losing".

"If we do our job and perform well, we will have a good chance. It’s about reinforcing the right messages around constantly working hard," he added.