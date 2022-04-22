Arsenal v Man Utd: Team news

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette may start after he featured as a late substitute in the win over Chelsea following his recovery from Covid.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is in contention to make his first appearance since January after returning to training.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could miss the rest of the season with the calf injury sustained in the defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay are all available.

