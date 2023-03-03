Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest's Premier League game against Everton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Cooper is not sure that there will be any players coming back from injury for the match but says lot's of players getting close to being ready.

On facing Sean Dyche for the first time he said: "I've met him a couple times, he's an experienced and good manager. But, like always you’re just getting your players ready for the next game regardless of who the manager is."

Cooper again criticised the handling of Lewis O'Brien's failed deadline day loan move to Blackburn saying: "It is complete mismanagement of a situation. We are annoyed at that and the common courtesy of not having a call or a text from anyone."

When asked about the appeal to the Premier League to allow them to add Steve Cook to squad he said it was still "a little bit inconclusive", adding: "It obviously doesn't look great and is looking like it won't happen truth be told."

And when asked about interest from other Premier League sides in him he said: "Nottingham Forest means everything to me and the job that I do. The only thing that is more important to me apart from my family in my life is this football club."

