Seven players to leave Leicester

Leicester City have confirmed that seven senior players will leave the club this summer.

Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu are among the players to leave King Power Stadium, alongside Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete.

Their time with the Foxes will come to an end at the expiration of their contracts in June the club confirmed.

Leicester also confirmed that talks are ongoing with defender Jonny Evans with regard to his future beyond the expiration of his current deal this month, while an option has been exercised to extend the contract of midfielder Hamza Choudhury to June 2024.