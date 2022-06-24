Positive reaction from City fans after Phillips news

Kalvin Phillips tackles Raheem SterlingGetty Images

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Kalvin Phillips will now discuss personal terms with Manchester City after the Premier League champions agreed an initial £42m deal with Leeds United for the England midfielder.

The reaction is already positive from City fans on social media, with many seeing it as a great deal financially. They're also getting a player with a strong reputation and a great addition to the midfield after Fernandinho left the club this summer.

There are £3m of add-ons with the deal too.

In a separate deal, Manchester City academy player Darko Gyabi will be heading across the Pennines to Elland Road for £5m.

