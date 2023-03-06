Former Premier League midfielder Jobi McAnuff said Liverpool's incredible 7-0 win over Manchester United was "the stuff of dreams" for fans.

Reflecting on the game on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "I still can’t quite believe what I have actually seen.

"7-0, given the form that both teams have been in, I don’t think any hardened Liverpool would have thought that and I was worried going into the game and thought it could be a big blow if Liverpool didn’t win.

"That forward line which has been questioned, it’s a changing of the guard. In terms of Gakpo and Nunez, I think at times Nunez has had some unfair criticism. They were unstoppable and particularly that third goal reminded me of Liverpool at their best over the last five or six years.

"It really was the stuff of dreams for any Liverpool fan and of course the stuff of nightmares for the Manchester United fans."

Nigel Reo-Coker added: "You look at Liverpool’s performance against Crystal Palace and then to get this result against their biggest rivals is just crazy.

"It’s amazing in a short space of time how your season can turn around, how the praise can turn around. Regardless of the score line, Liverpool were the better team and they performed. They performed like a Liverpool team of old."

Hear more reaction to Liverpool's big win on BBC Sounds