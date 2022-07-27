Yilmaz gets Rangers lowdown from Tugay

New Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is still awaiting work permit confirmation before joining up with his new team-mates and has been spending time with former Ibrox midfielder Tugay Kerimoglu .

Tugay spent 18 months in Glasgow during Dick Advocaat's spell as manager, making 49 appearances and scoring four goals.

