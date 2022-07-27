Yilmaz gets Rangers lowdown from Tugay
- Published
New Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is still awaiting work permit confirmation before joining up with his new team-mates and has been spending time with former Ibrox midfielder Tugay Kerimoglu .
Tugay spent 18 months in Glasgow during Dick Advocaat's spell as manager, making 49 appearances and scoring four goals.
Skip twitter post
🇹🇷 Yılmaz & Tugay— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 27, 2022
Currently training in Turkey and learning more about Rangers from his fellow countryman before his work permit confirmation later this week. pic.twitter.com/cNjVC41rh2
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post