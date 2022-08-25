Former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam believes the Carabao Cup offers a great opportunity for Newcastle to win some silverware this season.

The Magpies edged past Tranmere in the second round on Wednesday night and, after a promising start to the season, Adam says Eddie Howe should prioritise the competition.

"It's got to be the ambition for a club like Newcastle," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Obviously it's very difficult to win as generally the big two have wrapped up the cups over the last few years."

Newcastle last won a domestic cup in the 1954-55 season but Adam was not surprised to see Howe rotate his squad for last night's game.

"They were always going to rest players after the efforts they put in against Manchester City on Sunday," he said. "But they've got money to spend and have bought really wisely since January.

"You see the intent they have and I think they'll be expecting to get into the top 10 this season."

