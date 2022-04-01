Kane player of the month for March
Harry Kane has been voted the Premier League's player of the month for March.
The Tottenham striker scored two goals in Spurs' 5-0 win over Everton and found the net against Manchester United and Brighton.
Kane also turned provided last month with two assists for Son Heung-min in a 3-1 defeat of West Ham before the international break.
Amazing to win this award for the 7th time. Big thanks to all my teammates and coaches. Let’s keep it going in April! pic.twitter.com/7dZ85Yuw45— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 1, 2022
