Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

The family attempting to buy Everton from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri say they "remain interested" and their offer "stands".

On Friday, sources at the club said the period of exclusivity held with the Peter Kenyon-led consortium, which was backed by the American-based Kaminski family, had come to an end.

The Kaminski family said they thought talks were ongoing.

But in a public statement released through its KAM Sports division, it said: "As a general principle, we prefer to conduct our business in private to create the fairest environment for those involved – and in this particular situation, to minimise uncertainty for fans of Everton. It is regrettable that this has not been possible.

"We respectfully remain interested in acquiring the club as we believe its fans deserve nothing less than the best, and our offer to achieve this, stands. However, in consideration of all Everton fans, we will not be making further public comments at this time."