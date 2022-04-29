Former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green says Ralf Rangnick's consultant's role at Manchester United should be a full-time job, not one linked with an international role elsewhere.

Rangnick is considering an offer to take over as Austria's national team boss, but says he will "definitely continue in the consultancy role" at Old Trafford.

Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It’s another question mark to throw into the mix, why not.

"You are either on board or you are not. To run a club like Manchester United, whether as the manager or as an overseer as almost a director of football, that is a full-time job.

"I can’t see that Manchester United’s owners and the hierarchy will turn around and say sorry, you’re going to go and work for Austria?

"Let’s make no bones about it, they are not in the World Cup, they aren’t one of the leading teams in Europe.

"If you are not committed then there is one answer to that."

