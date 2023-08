Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Joao Cancelo is almost the forgotten man at Manchester City.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich and is expected to join Barcelona before Friday's deadline.

It is amazing how he has just drifted out of the picture at City given he was so pivotal in Pep Guardiola's tactical switch to the inverted full-backs.

It just shows no-one is indispensable in Pep's plans.