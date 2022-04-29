'Now is not the moment' for Saul contract talks

Thomas Tuchel said discussions on whether to make Saul Niguez's loan move permanent will wait until the end of the season.

Since his arrival from Atletico Madrid on loan last summer, midfielder Saul has featured just 21 times for Chelsea, completing 90 minutes in only six of those games.

Tuchel praised his attitude despite those reduced minutes.

"We will talk about it at the end of the season," he said. "At the moment, it is a difficult situation for him personally, but I like that he still gives his input.

"It is like this in team sports that even if it does not make you happy – and I am sure he is not – he is still positive and still pushing, he takes care about the quality in training with the group that doesn't play so much.

"It means a lot to me and the atmosphere in the dressing room that he stays competitive within the group.

"I don't have a lot of good news for him when I tell him the starting line-up. He needs to stay involved mentally and physically, that is what he does, although it is not easy.

"For the end of the season, now is not the moment but we still need to fight for qualification for the Champions League and the best possible outcome. We have a final to play. We will talk when it is time."