Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie discussing Kevin De Bruyne's injury on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "That's the thing with City. They've got so much talent that when they lose a star player like De Bruyne - if anyone else in the Premier League lost their star player they would really struggle.

"But players step up, Foden's come in and been terrific. They always seem to find a way and that's credit to Pep (Guardiola) and how he gets his team playing.

"Year on year challenging - that's such a hard task and every game for them teams up their game and it's like a cup final.

"De Bruyne is their best player and it's a huge loss but they always seem to have answers."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds