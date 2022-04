𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗨𝗠 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 ⚽@OwynnPA & @_mattpiper are joined by a panel of fans to look over the defeat to Newcastle United and begin to look forward to the trip to Everton on Wednesday 🦊



Download: https://t.co/BXvzlM8vjj… 👈 pic.twitter.com/h30EYqzPHc