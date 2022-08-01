Tom Lawrence, who made his Rangers debut in Saturday's win at Livingston, says the Ibrox side must up their game against Union Saint-Gilloise in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Belgium. (Sun), external

Union SG defender defender Christian Burgess hopes Rangers have cost themselves Champions League progress by selling Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey. (Record), external

New signing Ridvan Yilmaz trained with Rangers for the first time on Sunday, two days before the first leg of their tie with Union SG. (Express), external

Former Celtic man Kris Commons believes Antonio Colak is ready to make an impact for Rangers in Champions League qualifying. (Record), external