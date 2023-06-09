Guillem Balague, Spanish football writer

Not many in the boardrooms at Pep Guardiola's clubs have understood fully his processes. But they know they work.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Manchester City's chairman, knows he has a leader with an extraordinary capacity for work and sometimes he has to make allowances for some of his insecurities.

Guardiola prepares everything to win. If he does not get the right results, he becomes "hysterical", as a close friend said with humour.

Khaldoon witnessed that after the first draw of Guardiola's second season. "It is impossible, I will never be able to do what I want to do, impossible," he kept shouting in his private room after the game.

The chairman's role is to calm him down and remind him of the club's total support. Guardiola needs the insecurity, the drama to feed himself. If necessary, he even makes drama when there is none. It is a mixture of obsession, the need to control everything. He has to feel that everything matters. It is his way to check if his passion is still there.

He has been known to demand a better presentation of the food. He wants the perfect behaviour from security personnel. He likes to see those in reception smile. He wants players to feel the standards are the highest they have ever experienced.

He has four short meetings per game. Every season, he has between six and 10 meetings with everyone - from waiters and medical staff to physios and receptionists - in a room at the training centre. Everyone is squeezed like sardines in a can. He reminds them they have to keep pushing.

If a Guardiola team wins, outsiders say he is a genius. If he loses, they say he overthinks, the laziest word ever to be used about Guardiola's work. They are missing the point.

The standard of excellence does depend on having the very best players, a stick sometimes used to beat him with without understanding the trail he is blazing for new coaches and players.

There is more to come. His friends and those closest to him believe that City will be his last club before he takes charge of a national side.

