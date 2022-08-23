Jesse Marsch is planning on making changes for Leeds' Carabao Cup tie with Barnsley on Wednesday, but he expects the same level of intensity from the players who come in.

The Whites have taken seven points from their opening three games to sit third in the early Premier League table and they thumped Chelsea 3-0 on Sunday.

"There is a very clear identity to this club and a very clear history - and it is very important," Marsch said.

"We play in a way our fans appreciate and want to see. It's an entertainment business and we have to try to play football that will entertain the fans.

"Against Barnsley, we will probably rotate a few guys and we need to see performances from the entire squad so we can move everything along in the direction we want to go with every single player."

Summer signing Luis Sinisterra could be in line to make his first start after two appearances off the bench so far.