Tyler Adams "has started training partially with the team" this week but he will "definitely not be available" for the game this weekend. Iraola added: "I know he wants to be in the team as soon as possible."

On keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea: "It's something we talked about in the international break. We were conceding the chances especially when we were defending lower. We think we improved."

Iraola says his team need to be "mentally ready" to face Brighton: "It's difficult to take control of the game from them. You have to be ready to press, and then be beaten, and then come again to press."

On Roberto de Zerbi: "Obviously I watched [them] last season on TV and in the games this season. They've been really good, especially offensively, but it's the Premier League and you have to be ready to face very good players and coaches. It's the challenge we have."