Kettlewell relishes Well's relegation battle

Motherwell caretaker manager Stuart Kettlewell has loved getting his teeth into a relegation battle again.

Kettlewell led Ross County to the Championship and Challenge Cup double and then Premiership safety during his two full seasons in co-charge in Dingwall along with Steven Ferguson.

Having led Motherwell to victory over St Mirren on Wednesday - their first in 12 matches - in his first game in interim charge, the 38-year-old has another chance to stake his claim for the role full-time when Heart of Midlothian visit on Sunday.

"I have loved it," the Lanarkshire club's lead development coach said. "I love a challenge.

"I have been in a position of trying to win a league before and that's a different challenge and a different pressure.

"But I can honestly say I have always relished being in a relegation situation as a player, coach and manager. I have always really enjoyed the challenge that comes with it."

Motherwell have reportedly spoken to former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway and Grant McCann, formerly of Peterborough United, about the managerial vacancy, but Kettlewell could find himself tasked with protecting Well's 38-year top-flight status.

"Who knows where it moves going forward, but I came in here with a job to do and came in with equal enthusiasm, working with the 18s and reserves, so that is not going to change for me one way or another," he added.