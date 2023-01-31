Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says new signing Harrison Ashby is a "very talented young player with a lot of potential" following his permanent move from West Ham to St James' Park.

The 21-year-old made seven senior competitive appearances for the Hammers across the Premier League, domestic and European competitions.

"We are delighted to sign him,” Howe said. "He has very good attributes so we are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of his career."

Ashby, who has signed a long-term contract, added: "I could not be happier. I can’t get the smile off my face and it’s a proud day for me and my family.

"I’m buzzing to come to the game tonight [against Southampton], to meet the fans and to get a taste of the atmosphere.

"I wouldn't be here today without West Ham, so I thank all the coaches that I had from growing up to now, but I’m delighted to be here."