Confirmed team news: Sporting Lisbon v Man City

Sporting Lisbon make three changes from their 2-2 draw with Porto last time out.

The most significant sees top-scorer Pedro Goncalves - scorer of 13 goals this season - back in the side in place of Nuno Santos.

At right wing-back, Pedro Porro replaces Zouhair Feddal, with Joao Palhinha coming in for Manuel Ugarte in midfield.

Sporting Lisbon: Adan, Inacio, Coates, Matheus Reis, Porro, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Luiz, Ricardo Esgaio, Sarabia, Goncalves, Paulinho.

Subs: Feddal, Tabata, Slimani, Nuno Santos, Neto, Ugarte, Ruben Vinagre, Andre Paulo, Edwards, Virginia, Braganca, Esteves.