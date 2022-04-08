West Ham 1-1 Lyon: Pick of the stats

West Ham have failed to progress on all three occasions when they have not won the the first leg of a major European knockout tie at home.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their past seven home games (W5 D2), their longest such run since March 2019 (also seven).

Jarrod Bowen is the first West Ham player to score 10 home goals in a season since Marlon Harewood in 2005-06.