West Ham 1-1 Lyon: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • West Ham have failed to progress on all three occasions when they have not won the the first leg of a major European knockout tie at home.

  • The Hammers are unbeaten in their past seven home games (W5 D2), their longest such run since March 2019 (also seven).

  • Jarrod Bowen is the first West Ham player to score 10 home goals in a season since Marlon Harewood in 2005-06.

  • Aaron Cresswell’s red card was the first time a West Ham player has been sent off in major European competition (excluding qualifiers).