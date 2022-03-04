Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham host Everton on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura are both fit and available, but Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined.

Conte said the FA Cup exit was frustrating, adding: "I always said from the first day I arrived that in Tottenham’s story there are many ups and downs."

He added: "To change these type of situations in a short time is impossible. Not only for me, but for every coach."

Conte refused to comment on summer transfers and said "it is important to be focused on the present" and "solve the situation from now until the end of the season".

Conte said the players are showing a good attitude on the training ground but added: "It’s not enough to have only a good commitment in training."

On Everton, Conte said it is a good game in the right moment, but "we know we are facing a good team".

He added that having until Monday to prepare bodes well because "in the past when we have had more time we have got a good result".

