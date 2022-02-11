Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Southampton.

Here are the key points:

It is obvious the team has developed due to training, and he hasn't read reports that some players believe the sessions are old-fashioned and have likened assistant Chris Armas to fictional football coach Ted Lasso: "I haven't read any newspapers, or know about those articles, the way the team has developed is obvious tactically".

He accepts United are not scoring enough goals for the chances they create, and it is not just about Cristiano Ronaldo but all the players and says "now it's about rewarding ourselves with the results we deserve."

Rangnick believes they could have defended better for Burnley's equaliser, but says captain Harry Maguire can perform well against Southampton.

As well as scoring more, he says United need to not lose "composure, structure or shape" if they do concede in games when they have been dominant.

Rangnick says Ralph Hasenhuttl is an excellent coach who "did a great job" at Leipzig and Southampton, and he expects a difficult game.

