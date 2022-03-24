Callum Wilson says Newcastle's Dubai training camp has boosted team bonding and allowed players to show different sides of their personalities.

He told the Footballer's Football Podcast: "We’ve been going out as a team for meals together, spending the day round the pool together and you see the lads in a different environment and in a different light.

"It’s such a good group of lads and I think when you actually get them out of the football environment you see different sides of them which is nice.

"When you’re in the club environment day to day some lads are in the gym, some lads are at dinner, some lads are getting treatment, some lads are on the pitch. Everyone is on a different timescale so you’re not actually all in one place at the same time believe it or not.

"Joelinton is definitely someone who, when you get him around an environment where everyone is around the pool, having a laugh, having a little bit of banter and everyone is all together, what a guy, what a character. It’s made me like him even more as a person and as a player and he is definitely someone that’s stood out to me since we’ve been out here and I’ve enjoyed his company and being around him.

"There is still so much work to be done but it’s like a mini reward for how the boys have performed over the last 10 games, but also it’s not a holiday. We are training out here and as individuals and as a squad we know that there is still more work to be done this season first and foremost to make sure we stay in the Premier League, but also to climb as high as we can because ultimately you are judged on where you finish."

