Tuchel on Abramovich, lifting his players and the FA Cup
- Published
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Blues boss:
The team news situation changed "dramatically" after the Carabao Cup final and there are now a lot of players who are doubtful for the FA Cup due to "physical overload".
Tuchel added: "It’s too much to comment because it will be a long list. The physios and doctors are still working with players".
Hakim Ziyech is still unavailable and hasn't been training with the first team this week.
When asked if Roman Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea is a problem, Tuchel said: "It’s a bit too much for me to answer. I am not aware of the whole situation and we all agree that there are situations much more important than football and this will never change."
Tuchel said lifting his players after Sunday's defeat "should not be too hard".
On if the FA Cup is now Chelsea's best chance of winning silverware, Tuchel said: "The best chance was on Sunday because we were in the final."
On the chances missed by Mason Mount at Wembley, Tuchel said: "I can clearly understand that one person did not want to miss a chance the very most and that’s Mason."