An opportunity missed by Arsenal as Vieira gets one over his old team

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

A dreadful start to the season had seen Arsenal briefly flirting with the relegation places, but they have been transformed as the campaign has gone on.

They went into this game knowing they had a huge opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat for Champions League football next season with a win, and they had every right to feel confident of getting it on the back of six wins in their past seven games.

But they never got going against a tenacious Crystal Palace side and they lacked the same level of aggression as their hosts.

The Gunners have that game in a hand over Tottenham, so still have the opportunity to make amends for this poor performance, and recent form suggests this display was an outlier.

Palace boss Vieira is a club legend at Arsenal following many years of dominating the middle of the park for them, and he came within seconds of a famous win at the home of his former side in October.

Back then, an injury-time equaliser by Alexandre Lacazette broke Palace fans' hearts, but there was nothing to spoil the party this time as the Eagles produced a stunning display.

They were more aggressive than Arsenal and showed more desire, with every member of the team playing their part in what is undoubtedly one of the standout results of Vieira's impressive reign at Selhurst Park.