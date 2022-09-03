Analysis: Motherwell 0-0 Dundee Utd

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It was not the win their play deserved, but Motherwell can take encouragement after another good performance under Stevie Hammell.

They moved the ball well, with Matt Penney and Paul McGinn getting space down the flanks to cross and provide for the front men.

Kevin van Veen did everything but score. The Dutchman was everywhere, and caused problems for United buty, for once, his composure deserted him.

A missed penalty, a free header straight at the goalkeeper, and a close-range shot off the bar were the highlights of many missed chances.

Somehow, he failed to find the net for the fifth game in a row.