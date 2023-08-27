Full-time: Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City
- Published
Rodri scored a late winner to earn Manchester City victory over battling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Jayden Bogle thought he had earned the Blades a point with a drilled equaliser after 85 minutes, but Spain midfielder Rodri blasted into the top left corner three minutes later to give City the win.
Erling Haaland missed a first half penalty, before heading the opener from Jack Grealish's cross after the break.
