Full-time: Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City

Rodri scored a late winner to earn Manchester City victory over battling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Jayden Bogle thought he had earned the Blades a point with a drilled equaliser after 85 minutes, but Spain midfielder Rodri blasted into the top left corner three minutes later to give City the win.

Erling Haaland missed a first half penalty, before heading the opener from Jack Grealish's cross after the break.

