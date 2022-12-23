'If guys are not performing...' - Postecoglou to make changes

Ange Postecoglou says some Celtic players’ performance levels have slipped as he pledged to make changes for the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Celtic boss was unhappy with aspects of the 2-1 win over Livingston on Wednesday and says some fringe men deserve an opportunity to step up.

“If guys are not performing at the levels we know they can, there’s some pretty good players not getting game-time and training hard,” said Postecoglou. “You have to reward that at some point.

“That coupled with the fact we do have a busy schedule, we’ll make some changes for the St Johnstone game.”

Postecoglou has warned against complacency as Premiership leaders Celtic look to extend their winning run to 11 matches.

“We can’t stand still and rely on the fact we’ve had some decent results and think it’s just going to keep rolling on,” he added.

“Every game you need to be at it, you need to be on top of your game, and that’s what has got us to the position we are today.”