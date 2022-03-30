Former Leicester boss Sven-Goran Eriksson says Victoria Beckham intervened to ensure husband David did not end up playing in the East Midlands.

Eriksson proved a fascinating guest on BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast and admits he did try to lure Beckham to the King Power while he was playing in Los Angeles.

"I was talking to David before dinner at a football event and told him to come to Leicester when his contract finished in the United States," said the former England manager.

"He said, 'maybe, yeah' - because he didn't want to say no to me.

"But then Victoria said: 'Sven, can you see me in Leicester?' I thought: 'Maybe not.' And that was the end of that!"

