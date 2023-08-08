Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin on Arsenal's Community Shield victory over Manchester City: "Arsenal won the Community Shield in an unsurprisingly close match, but did we learn much?

"Not really, other than Manchester City can still change the game with quality substitutions. Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer added some much-needed fizz. One day, someone will have to take on De Bruyne's mantle as creator-in-chief and it looks likely to be Foden or Palmer.

"For the Gunners, new-signing Declan Rice looks like he has been in the side for a decade, whereas Kai Havertz looked frighteningly like the player who appeared isolated up front for Chelsea last season.

"Arsenal fans, don't worry. The German will return to his favoured position behind the striker when Jesus is fit. Then we will see him at his best.

"We pore over pre-season results, but do they tell us anything? The Community Shield is little more than a glorified friendly to most players."