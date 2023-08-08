Newcastle have completed the signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton on a five-year contract in a deal worth up to £40m.

Livramento came through the youth system at Chelsea before joining the Saints in 2021 where he was a regular before suffering a serious knee injury - which he has now returned from.

The 20-year-old said: "I was here for the games over the weekend. Even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can't wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game.

"The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. With how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we're on now, I'm just looking forward to being a part of that.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe added: "Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him.

"At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt."