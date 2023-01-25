Newcastle fans have already booked their hotels and trains for London for the Carabao Cup final, says former captain Lee Clark.

The Magpies edged Southampton 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday and, ahead of the return at St James' Park next week, Clark told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that the city is at fever pitch for what could be a first domestic cup final since 1999.

"When we beat Leicester in the quarter-final, I booked everything for the final," he said.

"We're scheduled to play Brighton in the league that weekend and, if the unthinkable was to happen and we didn't get to Wembley, it'll be the lowest ever crowd at St James' Park... all the Geordies will be in London!"

Newcastle have been starved of success for decades but the unwavering support of the fans has been a constant through the lean times.

Boss Eddie Howe has inspired a "ridiculous turnaround" in their fortunes since taking charge in November 2021 and Clark believes winning a trophy would cement his place in club folklore.

"If they win the cup, Eddie will be picking his spot around St James' Park for his statue," he laughed. "And if he keeps winning more, statues will be splattered all over the city!"