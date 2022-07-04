Mikel Arteta is delighted to finally get his man after Arsenal confirmed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City on Monday.

Arteta worked closely with Jesus in his previous role as assistant manager at Etihad Stadium and is thrilled to get the opportunity to reunite with the Brazil forward.

"I’m very excited," he said. "The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.

"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here."

Jesus scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for City and won 11 trophies during his five-and-a-half-year spell in Manchester.

Arsenal technical director Edu also expressed his pleasure at signing such an established Premier League goalscorer: "Everyone who knows football well knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus.

"He is a player we have admired for a long time now. He has consistently demonstrated he is a player at a very high level.

"We look forward to seeing him join up with his new team-mates and we all welcome him to Arsenal."

