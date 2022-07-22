Tavernier 'agrees new contract'

Rangers captain James Tavernier has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Ibrox, with the 30-year-old right-back currently contracted until summer 2024. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

Rangers have tabled a £5.4m bid and offered Besiktas a 20% sell on of any future transfer in an attempt to land 21-year-old Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, according to various reports in his homeland, but the Istanbul club are looking for a fee of around £6m. (Daily Record), external

The first leg of Rangers' Champions League qualifying round tie has been moved because Union Saint-Gilloise's ground does not come up to Uefa standards and will instead be played at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, which is 30 miles outside of Brussels, on Tuesday, 2 August. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip in full here.