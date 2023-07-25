Servette and Genk level heading into second leg

Servette and Genk are evenly poised heading into the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.

With Rangers awaiting the winner, Toluwalase Arokodare put visitors Genk in front against the Swiss hosts.

But Steve Rouiller grabbed an equaliser with 78 minutes on the clock for the home side, who travel to Belgium for the return leg next Wednesday.

Michael Beale's side will face the winners of the tie at Ibrox on 8/9 August, with the second leg taking place the following Tuesday.