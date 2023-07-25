On this day... The King of Kings signed

Can you believe it's been 26 years since a bright-eyed, dreadlock-haired, Swedish striker rocked up at Celtic Park?

He came, he saw, and he most certainly conquered. 242 goals in 315 games. Sensational numbers.

And all for £650k... an absolute bargain.

Eight trophies later, he departed for Barcelona, leaving many in tears, but tears of joy for what he had given them.

Since it's all quiet on the Celtic front today as the current crop fly back home from Japan, give us your favourite Larsson memory here. Or memories, it may be hard picking just one...