New Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has held talks with Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha over a £16m-per-year move to Saudi Arabia, with the 30-year-old's contract at Crystal Palace having now expired. (Mail, external)

Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing USA full-back Sergino Dest, 22, from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish, external)

