James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

After ending our 43-year wait for silverware in June, there was a lot of excitement and expectation in the West Ham fanbase.

Having secured a third consecutive season in Europe, this summer should have been one of further development, strengthening and vision.

Losing Declan Rice was expected, and the club did a fantastic job in getting a record transfer fee for his services, but it's a massive disappointment that there wasn't a replacement lined up.

It has been common knowledge for the best part of two years that Rice's days in east London were numbered, so why has it taken to within a few days of the new season to fill his shoes?

Not only that, but why is Edson Alvarez's imminent arrival the only current incoming transfer at West Ham? The sale of Gianluca Scamacca means West Ham have raised close to £150m in transfer fees this summer, yet we're heading into the season curtain raiser against Bournemouth with a weaker squad and having signed just one player for the first team.

That's certainly not what we expected after lifting the Europa Conference League two months ago. Put simply, this summer just has not been good enough from the club and someone must be held accountable for the lack of planning, direction and strategy.