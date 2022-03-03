Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says the upturn in form has been "a real team effort" and is enjoying seeing the club pull away from trouble.

Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches and have surged up to 14th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Wilson has missed much of that run after picking up an ankle injury but says he's seen first hand the "buzz" around St James' Park.

"The turn of form has been unreal," he told the Footballer's Football podcast. "Everyone is upbeat and the buzz around the place is incredible.

"When you get one taste of success and find the right formula, suddenly the results keep coming and the confidence is spiralling upwards.

"We're looking upwards now for who we can reel in."

