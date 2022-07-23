United suffer late defeat at Fleetwood

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti was pitched straight in for a debut as Dundee United completed their pre-season fixtures with a late defeat away to Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town.

Charlie Mulgrew thumped in a second-half leveller against his former club, who led through a Dan Batty strike and snatched an 89th-minute breakaway winner through ex-Hibs striker Josh Vela.

Midfielder Dylan Levitt and striker Steven Fletcher both started for United, while Australia international Birighitti got a first taste of action before next Saturday's Premiership opener against Kilmarnock.