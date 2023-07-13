Dundee United made approaching £187,000 from the release of players for last year's World Cup in Qatar.

Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs, with the world governing body indicating the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

United, who were subsequently relegated from the Scottish Premiership, had Australia's Aziz Behich and Welshman Dylan Levitt at the tournament, with Levitt having since joined Hibernian.