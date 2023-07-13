We asked you what would represent success for Kilmarnock in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Anonymous: More than 40 points. At least beat the Old Firm once in the season, happy days.

Matt: Eleven new players.

Amy: Squad is shaping up well, but we understand signings might not come until later in the window. Robbie Deas, Matty Kennedy and Kyle Magennis all filled needs and are astute additions. We have the best manager outwith the Old Firm and, with a strong recruitment team in place, we'll get there. A safe mid-table finish is fine by me.